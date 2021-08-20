Fabrinet Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fabrinet in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NYSE:FN opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.46. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.