Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Fabrinet stock opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 49.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

