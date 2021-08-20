Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $440.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.17. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $259.00 and a fifty-two week high of $480.05.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $43.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRFHF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.