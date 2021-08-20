Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys 620 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 12.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 38.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.67. 9,164,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.51. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

