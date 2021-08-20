Fairfield Bush & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

