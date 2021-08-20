Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $971,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.95. 4,510,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

