Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 845 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 1.2% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Square by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Square by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Square by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $5.70 on Friday, hitting $263.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.03. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.75, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

