Fairfield Bush & CO. Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 3.7% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.94. 4,443,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

