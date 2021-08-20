FansTime (FTI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $968,284.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $968,284.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00058656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.55 or 0.00847397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00049003 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

