Fantom 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $140.47 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 43.8% against the dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $140.47 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantom Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

