Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Announces Earnings Results

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

