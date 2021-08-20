Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Issues Earnings Results

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTCH. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.