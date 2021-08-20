Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Fastly reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $338,264.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,678,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,808 shares of company stock worth $7,366,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastly by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 4.6% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after buying an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. 79,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,367. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.06. Fastly has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.