Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.650-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.34 million.Fastly also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

NYSE FSLY traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. 159,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.69.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,588,405.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,808 shares of company stock worth $7,366,010. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

