Feathercoin (FTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,495.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $6,495.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000586 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

