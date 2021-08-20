Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.15.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.58. 8,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

