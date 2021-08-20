Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Federated Hermes worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,356 shares of company stock valued at $238,427. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

