Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

FOE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gabelli restated a sell rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ferro has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ferro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

