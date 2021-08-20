Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Shares Down 4.3%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.38 and last traded at $74.38. 193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

