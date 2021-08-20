FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.17 and last traded at $39.99. 71,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,455,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIGS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

