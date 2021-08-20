Financial Review: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and China Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 17.53% 15.90% 1.51% China Finance N/A N/A N/A

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Finance has a beta of 5.69, meaning that its stock price is 469% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UP Fintech and China Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 1 0 2.00 China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $30.10, indicating a potential upside of 132.97%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than China Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UP Fintech and China Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million 15.06 $16.07 million N/A N/A China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Summary

UP Fintech beats China Finance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

China Finance Company Profile

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

