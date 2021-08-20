FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters Purchases 10,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. 1,706,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,416. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,613 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FEYE. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

