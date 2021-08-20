First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 296,257 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 263,433 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in First American Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,431,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 50.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,315,000 after purchasing an additional 197,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in First American Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

NYSE:FAF opened at $67.91 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

