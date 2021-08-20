First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Bancorp by 84,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

