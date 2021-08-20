First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Acquires 2,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,800.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,190.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.15 per share, with a total value of C$24,225.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,925.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

TSE FR opened at C$15.03 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$12.48 and a 1-year high of C$30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

