First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.00.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.40. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$12.48 and a 12 month high of C$30.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 45.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.25, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,925,875. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$396,000. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $130,640 and sold 65,000 shares worth $1,435,000.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

