First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Boosted by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 7.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $13,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,568 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 4,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,792. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86.

