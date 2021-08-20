First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCLN. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 189.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter worth $2,304,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

QCLN stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.06. 13,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.