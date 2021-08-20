Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $245.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.96. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.