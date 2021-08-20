Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 69,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Valero Energy stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

