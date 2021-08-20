Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $851,000 in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 90,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

