Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $24.23 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

