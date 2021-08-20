Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 706,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FVRR traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.33. The company had a trading volume of 485,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,060. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.31. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

