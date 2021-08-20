FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:SKOR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,338. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

