Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 34,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,784,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

