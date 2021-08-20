Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.170-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.26 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

FLO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 989,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,505. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

