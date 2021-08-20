Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

FHTX stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

