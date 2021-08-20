Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 27,803 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

