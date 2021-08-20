Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $18,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

