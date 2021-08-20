Founders Financial Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3,985.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MIDU opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.71. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.