Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 371 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

TLT opened at $150.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.75. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $167.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

