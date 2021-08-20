Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B&I Capital AG grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

