Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,410,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

FOXF stock opened at $146.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

