freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives €21.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.02 ($25.91).

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of freenet stock opened at €20.74 ($24.40) on Tuesday. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.49.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

