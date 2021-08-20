frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. frontdoor has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 699.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 991,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 867,529 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 705.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 254,986 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 253,388 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after acquiring an additional 226,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

