FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.34. 1,098 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

