fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,632 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

fuboTV stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

