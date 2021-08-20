Future’s (FRNWF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Future to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Future stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.13. Future has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

