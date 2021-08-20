FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of A opened at $167.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.07. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $169.08.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

