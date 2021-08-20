FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $632.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $555,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,368,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.